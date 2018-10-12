Bowie State Professor Secures School’s First Patent With Wind Turbine Invention

Bowie State University Physics Professor Mikhail Goloubev has earned the university its first patent with a wind turbine that is cheaper and more environmentally friendly in comparison to similar power generating resources.
According to a release, Goloubev and recent graduate Joshua Brown’s turbine technology can generate power with less wind than typically needed from larger instruments, and with eco-friendly recyclable raw materials.
“Although many people may support the idea of the low-cost, energy to power their homes, the “not in my background” mentality makes the idea of a large-scale power facility unattractive. “No one would ever accept a power plant, polluting the air and the environment, around private houses, so clean energy is best for the environment and communities,” said Dr. Goloubev.”
