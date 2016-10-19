Carolyn Meyers Not Fired, Hasn’t Resigned as Jackson State President

Email circulated among alumni sparks rumors.

WAPT in Jackson, MS reports today that Jackson State University President Carolyn Meyers has not been fired nor has she resigned.

The report cites confirmation from the state’s Institutions of Higher Learning office, which oversees Mississippi’s public colleges and says that Dr. Meyers, who was appointed as president in 2010 and earned a four-year contract extension last year, will not be leaving the state’s historically black flagship. From WAPT:

“Meyers’ contract runs through June 30, 2019. She has not been terminated and she has not resigned,” Caron Blanton, the director of communications for Mississippi Public Universities, said in a message to 16 WAPT’s Erin Pickens.

Dr. Meyers, who has overseen historic enrollment and campus growth since her arrival and was named HBCU Female President of the Year at the 2014 HBCU Awards, faced scrutiny last year surrounding the exit of multiple athletic coaches and high profile executives.

But the university has continued its positive trends in research and student growth, last week receiving more than $5 million in federal funding to promote minority access to advanced degrees and careers in STEM fields.

Dr. Meyers, an engineer, was named primary investigator for several of the awards.