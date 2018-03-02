Central State to Celebrate 131 Years of Academic Excellence at its 131th Charter Day Convocation

Central State University will celebrate its rich history and recognize outstanding alumni doing its 131th Charter Day Convocation.

The event, which occurs at 10 am on March 6, will be held in the Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center.

The keynote speaker will be Cook County Commissioner Richard R. Boykin. Commissioner Boykin, of the 1st District in Chicago, IL., began his career in public service as a Lyndon B. Johnson Intern for U.S. Representative Bobby Rush. He went on to serve as a Congressional Black Caucus Fellow for former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley-Braun, the first African American woman elected to the United States Senate. Commissioner Boykin also was Legislative Director and then Chief of Staff to U.S. Representative Danny K. Davis.

Seven accomplished alumni will be inducted into the CSU Alumni Achievement Hall of Fame. They are:

• Mr. Gonzalo J. Rodriguez, Sr., deceased, Class of 1952

• Mr. David A. Lister, deceased, Class of 1962

• Mr. William H. Wiley, Richton Park, IL., Class of 1963

• Mr. Brad M. Beasley, Atlanta, GA., Class of 1973

• Ms. Deborah Perkins, Chicago, IL., Class of 1973

• Ms. Marcella A. Sampson, Huber Heights, OH., Class of 1974

• Ms. Lisa M. Peterson, Springfield, OH., Class of 1987

The Charter Day Convocation is a time-honored celebration that reflects on the 1887 establishment of the Combined Normal and Industrial Department at Wilberforce University, which later became a separate state entity of higher education, Central State University. Today, as an 1890 Land-Grant Institution, Central State is expanding Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Agriculture (STEM-Ag) academic programming, research and education; developing partnerships within Ohio’s agricultural industry; enhancing facilities; and engaging local communities, all for the future growth and sustainability of the University.