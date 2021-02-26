FAMU's Cheron Davis Shares the 'Beauty and Burden of Being a Black Professor'

Florida A&M University Associate Professor Cheron Davis discusses her work on the latest edition of ‘The Beauty and Burden of Being a Black Professor,’ and how politics, relationships, and mentoring shape the experience of Black faculty nationwide.
The book is available now and offered at a discount rate with the code ‘EMERALD 30.’
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.