Cheyney to Drop Football

Cheyney University, the embattled HBCU which recently preserved its accreditation through an extension of its show-cause status, this week announced that it would discontinue football as a varsity sport.

The Wolves, who finished 1-10 last year as a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, were the only sport dropped by the university. HBCU Gameday reports that the move was an effort to the save the university’s finances, which remain as an issue for its accrediting agency which gave the school one more year to demonstrate financial stability and operational solvency.