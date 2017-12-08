Cheyney to Drop Football

Cheyney University, the embattled HBCU which recently preserved its accreditation through an extension of its show-cause status, this week announced that it would discontinue football as a varsity sport.
The Wolves, who finished 1-10 last year as a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, were the only sport dropped by the university. HBCU Gameday reports that the move was an effort to the save the university’s finances, which remain as an issue for its accrediting agency which gave the school one more year to demonstrate financial stability and operational solvency.
Historic HBCU drops football program in hopes of saving school – HBCU Gameday
One of the nation’s oldest HBCUs is calling it quits in football. Cheyney has decided to drop football, according to a release by its conference, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The release, in its entirety: LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is aware of Cheyney University’s announcement of dropping football from its sports sponsorship menu.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.