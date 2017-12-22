CIAA Announces Three-Year Corporate Partnership Renewal with Food Lion

A corporate mainstay in black college sports renews its support of the oldest historically black athletics conference, as grocery conglomerate Food Lion and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association yesterday announced a three-year extension of their sponsorship agreement.

The agreement keeps Food Lion as the official supermarket partner of the conference and title sponsor of the CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The agreement is one of the longest-running partnerships in HBCU sports.

“Food Lion is honored to continue our partnership with the CIAA as a way to show our support to the communities in our footprint surrounding the 12 CIAA schools,” said Millette Granville, Director of Diversity for Food Lion. “We have partnered with the CIAA for 24 years, and our partnership with the CIAA is a strategic alliance that supports their commitment to education, men’s and women’s athletics, and diversity and inclusion. We look forward to adding events for CIAA fans and our customers.”