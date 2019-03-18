Citing Lack of Support from Administration, FAMU Track and Field Coach Darlene Moore Abruptly Resigns
Darlene Moore, an acclaimed track and field coach who led the Florida A&M University programs to prominence in cross country and outdoor competition, resigned last Sunday after nine years at the helm citing a lack of support from administration.
