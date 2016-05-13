City of Orangeburg Pledges $1M Gift if South Carolina State Keeps Accreditation

City officials in Orangeburg, SC are set to donate $1 million to South Carolina State University, provided that the flagship public black college keeps its full accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges.

SCSU, placed on probation in 2014 and currently under the same status, has made substantial gains in financial rightsizing and boosting enrollment since state legislators threatened to close the school in Feb. 2015, and replaced its president and board of trustees.

WIS-TV reports.

