Claflin Baseball Honored by South Carolina Legislature

Claflin University’s baseball team was recognized by the South Carolina legislature this morning, which honored the school for winning its first SIAC baseball title in school history.
Claflin University’s baseball team was recognized by the South Carolina legislature this morning, which honored the school for winning its first SIAC baseball title in school history.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.