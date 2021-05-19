LISTEN: George French Discusses Clark-Atlanta's $5 Million Commencement

Clark-Atlanta University President George French talks about the $5 million in private gifts presented at last weekend’s commencement exercises, the dexterity of CAU academic programs, the threat of predominantly white institutions recruiting more Black students, and an outlook on students returning to campus this fall.

