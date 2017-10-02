Clark Atlanta Hosts Chance the Rapper at Chicago Football Classic

Weeks after tweeting about his interest in attending Clark Atlanta University and creating a Twitter tug-of-war between Atlanta University Center schools, Chance the Rapper hung out with CAU administrators during this weekend’s Chicago Football Classic between the CAU Panthers and the Grambling State University Tigers.

CHICAGO (September 30, 2017)Clark Atlanta University (CAU) hosted Grammy-Award winning rapper, social activist and philanthropist, Chance the Rapper, Saturday at the 20th Chicago Football Classic. Chance wanted to experience the 'CAU culture', this, after he sent a tweet that went viral on August 27, 2017.

The Panthers fell to GSU 31-20, but according to officials, the sidelines served as a main attraction for the Grammy-award winning artist and philanthropist to get more insight on Clark Atlanta’s academic profile.

“Chance asked intellectually curious questions about the Mass Media Arts Department,” says Dr. Nsenga Burton, Chair and Professor of New Media Production at CAU. “We discussed what we have to offer him in our production and new media courses and how he could merge that with other disciplines like Africana Studies and Political Science.”