Clark Atlanta President Ronald Johnson to Resign

Clark Atlanta University President Ronald Johnson will resign from the university effective Dec. 7, citing personal reasons as the motivation for his departure.

“I make this decision for personal reasons and I advised our Board of Trustees of my intentions today,” Johnson wrote in a letter distributed to the campus today. “While I am reluctant to leave this great University and its incredible students, faculty and staff I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished during this period of institutional transformation.”

Dr. Johnson cited accreditation reaffirmations, increased retention rates and an improved credit rating among his key achievements since his appointment in July 2015.

News of Dr. Johnson’s departure drew a mixed reaction from students and graduates on social media.

Corey Holmes on Twitter @CAU Thanks for your service Dr. Johnson. #findawayormakeone

Zion La Flame 🔥🐎🦅☄️ on Twitter CAU Student: Somebody catch him before he leaves with out mon… Johnson: https://t.co/6dIXjslSXb

King Kkliff on Twitter President Johnson didnt steal 40mil… he is chair on the governments Consumer Financial Protection Bureau… dont be out here making my school look bad with rumors. #CAU

MaliseetBadGal on Twitter See this why I don’t be donating to my alma mater 😂 #CAU

Queen Jonafa’ on Twitter We are getting a new president. I hope that I can have some input on what is needed. #CAU

Officials announced Executive Vice President and Chief Finance Officer Lucille H. Maugé as chief operating officer and acting president to serve until the selection of the university’s next permanent president.

“We are deeply grateful to President Johnson for his service to our university. He made many contributions to the university during his tenure, the most recent being the improvement in the academic quality of admitted students and development of a new strategic plan,” said Gregory Morrison, Chair of CAU’s Board of Trustees. “Dr. Johnson departs with an appreciation of the board, faculty, staff, student body and alumni.”