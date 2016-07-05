Clark Atlanta Suspends Men’s Track Team

Clark Atlanta University last week announced the multi-year suspension of its men’s track and field team, a move designed to cut costs while building capacity in the university’s 10 remaining varsity sports.

CAU Athletic Director J. Lin Dawson called the decision a balance of the school’s available resources, talent base and long-term prospects for competitiveness.

“For the next few years, Clark Atlanta University has suspended the Men’s Track program after evaluating the entire athletic program” stated CAU Athletics Director J. Lin Dawson. “Suspending or reducing a varsity sport is not an easy decision. The decision to right size the department was based on resources, competitiveness, gender equity, and facilities.”

The move is announced three months after the team finished tenth at the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. The women’s programs will not be affected.