Coach K is not going to go a-hole on grown men he respects, but I do agree Carmelo should take a more assertive role as the primary scorer, defensive stopper. Draymond Green has the attitude for it, but its his first Olympic experience and underatandably, he’ll check his personality on deference to someone like Anthony.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.