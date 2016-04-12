Community, Developer Reach Agreement on Morgan State Student Housing Project

Courtesy: Kenneth Lam (Baltimore Sun)

Community members in Northeast Baltimore have reached an agreement with state legislators and a private developer to move forward on a mixed-use construction project adjacent to Morgan State University.

The project, which will renovate an underutilized shopping center, will bring new student residential space above commercial space. The center was a point of contention for university and community association officials, who sparred over the amount of residential space that would be made available.

That disagreement prompted Maryland State Center Joan Carter Conway to author a bill which prohibits extensive student housing to be used in the commercial area, but the Baltimore Sun reports that new terms were added to the bill, and that most involved in the agreement see the project as a revitalization opportunity for the area.

“Is everybody happy? No,” (Conway) said. “But at least it mitigates all of the negative impacts on my community.”

Conceptualized in the early 2000’s under former Morgan State President Earl Richardson, the $50 million development is expected to bring new grocery and retail options to the campus community, and will add more than 300 residential slots for juniors and seniors.