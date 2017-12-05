Concerns Grow in HBCU Community Over Silence From White House

Members of the federal bipartisan HBCU Caucus are ready to meet with the leadership of the White House’s Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a part of a growing coalition of HBCU stakeholders with rising concerns about the seeming silence from the White House on key funding and policy priorities.

In a letter released this afternoon but dated on Nov. 29, Caucus co-founders Rep. Alma Adams and Rep. Bradley Byrne welcomed Holifield to Washington, and called for the initiatives views on advancing HBCU support, specifically through public and private partnerships.

“This administration has made bold promises to HBCUs,” Rep. Adams said in a release. “I hope that Mr. Holifield’s appointment is a sign that the administration is ready to fulfill those promises. As the Chair of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, I’m proud to welcome Mr. Holifield to Capitol Hill. We look forward to working with him and the administration to secure much needed funding, to create greater pathways of opportunity, and to level the playing field for our students and schools.”

The letter is publicized on the same day that Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough publicly questioned the Initiative’s silence on key legislation involving HBCUs, including recently passed tax reform and the beginning steps of reauthorization of the Higher Education Act.