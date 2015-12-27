Concordia Shuts Down Football Program

Just weeks after Stillman College announced the discontinuation of its football program, Concordia College last week became the second private HBCU in Alabama to end its primary revenue-bearing sport.

The Selma Times-Journal first reported the move, which officials announced during the school’s board of regents meeting last Tuesday. The school has committed to honoring nearly 80 scholarships for football players who remain academically eligible, but say costs associated with travel and equipment have become a financial burden in recent years.

Head football coach Stanley Conner said he wasn’t happy to hear the news, but he is grateful of his time spent coaching the Hornets. “Being that we are a tuition-driven college, I thought the program was doing what it’s supposed to do and so it’s just kind of unfortunate that it happened, but whatever is for the betterment of the college is what I’m about,” Conner said.

