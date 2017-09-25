Contract Negotiations Back in Focus for Alabama State Presidency

Three years after drawing national controversy for salary and stipulations in former Alabama State University President Gwendolyn Boyd’s initial employment contract, president-elect Quinton Ross now faces similar headlines as he negotiates with the university’s board of trustees for his contract.

http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/education/2017/09/25/asu-offer-ross-lower-salary-than-previous-president/695058001/

Dr. Ross, an Alabama State alumnus and recently named choice for the university’s highest office, stands to make $13,000 less than his predecessor, but may qualify for salary bonuses for meeting certain benchmarks in fundraising, enrollment and graduation rates, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Board chairwoman Alfreda Green also dismissed the notion of a previous president’s salary setting a precedent. “I’ve heard about what the last president got, but that was then and this is now,” Green said.

The board also discussed details over Dr. Ross’ potential housing requirements, along with allowances for a university-financed car and driver.