WATCH: Coppin State’s Dorian Bostic Overcomes Odds, Earns Degrees and Preps for First Professional Fight

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Apr 4, 2019

Coppin State University alumnus Dorian Bostic leads a life that is familiar to a lot of young HBCU alumni; working multiple jobs, worrying about paying off student loans and hoping to one day earn enough credentials and money to live the definition of a successful life.

