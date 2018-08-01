Cori Bostic is First Woman to be Named FAMU Marching 100 Drum Major

Cori Bostic will lead the Florida A&M University Marching 100 Marching Band this fall as drum major, the first woman in school history named to the esteemed post.

The Famuan reports on the historic appointment for the junior Atlanta native, who has played piccolo for two years and drew support on social media from students and administration.

Larry Robinson on Twitter Congratulations Cori Bostic! You’re marching into Rattler history! https://t.co/zav0ujYHel

The acclaimed band which has appeared in Super Bowls, concerts, television commercials and presidential inaugural parades over its 126-year history, is the only historically black college to win the John Phillip Sousa Foundation’s Sudler Award, an honor recognizing marching band excellence in the advancement of American culture.