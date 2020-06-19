Coronavirus Claims HBCU Football Classics, Homecomings; White House HBCU Week Goes Virtual, and Will Racial Tensions Prime Texas A&M System to Sabotage Prairie View A&M Enrollment?
Are HBCUs Prepared to Start, and Stop, the 2020 College Football Season?
As economies reopen nationwide and protestors stand shoulder to shoulder in opposition to racial oppression and police violence, several historically black colleges have announced that the largest gatherings in the name of commerce and culture will not be held in the name of preserv…