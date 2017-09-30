Crankfest is Redefining HBCU Band Beef

The rivalry between HBCU marching bands is just as intense and passionate as the kind you find between football or basketball teams. That intensity is being taken up a few notches, thanks to some smack talk videos producing by a few black colleges in advance of the second annual Crankfest Battle of the Bands.

The 2nd Annual CRANKFEST Battle of the Bands BREAKING NEWS *** ALL 4 BANDS ARE CONFIRMED!!!! Are You Prepared To Witness The LARGEST, Most Electrifying Head To Head Battle Of The Bands In HISTORY??? It Goes Down… SUNDAY OCTOBER 1st, 2017 Live From The… “Bandhead Capitol Of The WORLD” Tad Gormley Stadium * 5400 Stadium Drive New Orleans, La.

HBCU Sports breaks down the beef between several of the participating bands.

So far, without even a note played or drum struck, the collaborative video marketing campaign that has ensued involving all four bands calling out each other alone is worth the $20 pre-sell ticket price.

HBCU Gameday also weighs in with a full treatment on Talladega College’s response video.

Talladega College Marching Tornados will be the only non-SWAC band of the event, which is set for Sunday, and they are coming out swinging as they released a video on their Facebook page letting folks know they are not for play. Looking at the event’s EventBrite its pretty clear why Talladega is angry as its school name is spelled wrong, but we digress.