Cy Alexander Resigns as A&T Basketball Coach, Moves to Broadcast Team

North Carolina A&T head men’s basketball coach Cy Alexander has resigned his position, and will remain with the program as a broadcast official and development officer.

Alexander, who led the Aggies to the 2013 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament championship and a first-round win in the NCAA tournament. In four seasons in Greensboro, Alexander compiled a 43–80 overall record, and ends his career with an even 386–386 record earned through stops at South Carolina State and Tennessee State.

Citing personal struggles over the last three years following the death of his wife and mother, Alexander’s announcement comes in the midst of a 1–5 conference stretch since the start of the new year, and a 5–17 overall record.

“I first want to say thank you to all the young men I’ve coached here at North Carolina A&T State University for their commitment to the program as well as their respective families who entrusted those young men to my care,” he continued. “Secondly, I want to thank Chancellor Harold L. Martin and Athletics Director Earl Hilton for the opportunity they gave me to become the head coach at North Carolina A&T, and the opportunity they are giving me to pursue my second career. I also want to say thank you to my coaches, managers and every person who has been involved with North Carolina A&T men’s basketball during my tenure.”

