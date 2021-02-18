Darrell Allison Named Fayetteville State Chancellor

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors has named Darrell Allison, a former board member, as chancellor of Fayetteville State University. He will assume leadership of the school in March.

An alumnus and former trustee of North Carolina Central University, Allison currently serves as vice president of governmental affairs and state teams at the American Federation for Children and is credited for work in advocating for Black colleges and other minority serving institutions throughout the state while serving on the board between 2017 and 2020, before stepping down.

“Darrell Allison is a creative leader who understands the value of Fayetteville State University to the community, the region, and the state,” UNC System President Peter Hans said. “He brings with him a proven track record for student advocacy and a reputation for fostering partnerships that can further this university’s strategic goals. Through his leadership of the Racial Equity Task Force, he was a powerful voice in advancing critical issues of equity, and I know he will help us continue to push forward on this priority.”

According to a release, Allison was the inaugural chair of the Historically Minority-Serving Institutions (HMSI) Committee, helping to lead a campaign for state legislature to appropriate $2 million for repairs and renovations – an investment that especially supported the system’s smaller universities. Allison advocated for a multi-million dollar upgrade for fundraising software and data management for the universities, which ushered in cost savings and strengthened fundraising programs.

"I worked closely with Darrell during his leadership of the UNC System's Historically Minority-Serving Institutions Committee when I was the Chief Content Officer of UNC-TV, North Carolina's statewide public media broadcaster,” said Travis Mitchell, the former chief content officer for UNC-TV. “As a graduate of North Carolina Central University, Darrell possessed an insider's understanding of the importance and significance of HBCUs which enabled him to advocate for further investment in HBCUs by the State stakeholders. His leadership, political savvy, and business acumen will certainly benefit the students and alumni of Bronco Nation as he takes the helm of Fayetteville State. It is refreshing to see a homegrown product, a son of the Tar Heel State, a graduate of North Carolina Central University, and a leader within the UNC System have the opportunity to lead FSU into national prominence."