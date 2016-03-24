Dawn Brown Out as PVAMU Women’s Basketball Coach

Prairie View A&M University head women’s basketball coach Dawn Brown will not return next season, Athletic Director Ashley Robinson announced this afternoon.

Brown led the Lady Panthers to a Southwestern Athletic conference championship and NCAA national tournament berth in 2014, her first year as permanent head coach. She was the top assistant under former PVAMU head coach Toyelle Wilson, who won three consecutive SWAC tournament titles before leaving to become an assistant coach at Baylor University.

Brown finished with a 41–51 overall record.