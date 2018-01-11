Delaware Labor Secretary Appointed to Dean Position at Delaware State

Delaware Secretary of Labor Patrice Gilliam-Johnson will leave her post in state administration to become the next dean of Graduate, Adult and Continuing Studies at Delaware State University.

In a statement, Delaware Governor John Carney praised the Morgan State University alumna’s leadership of the agency, and offered his intent to keep her on in his administration after being appointed by previous governor Jack Markell.

“Patti has led the Department of Labor with distinction during a time where we have faced many challenges across state government and have been focused on the importance of building strong, inclusive environments where people feel valued and supported, Carney said in a statement. ”I could not be more grateful for her service, but I am predicting great things for her at DSU and am pleased that she will continue her work at one of our state’s most important institutions.”

DSU Provost Tony Allen said her record in strategic management and leadership made her an ideal fit for a college seeking to expand online offerings and partnerships with corporate allies throughout the state.

“In Patti, we have gained a strategic leader whose current position allows her to see across the Delaware marketplace at the highest level, and who will bring perspective and resources to significantly strengthen our graduate and continuing education programming,” he said.

“I am the product of an HCBU, have spent the bulk of my career in higher education, and have long believed that college and career readiness are keys to preparing both young and adult learners in a 21st Century America,” said Dr. Johnson. “My experience at the Department of Labor has only solidified the point, and provided further evidence of the importance of diverse, inclusive workplace environments with their resulting effects on the health and wealth of communities throughout our State.”