What do you do in a rain delay?
Joust, of course. #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/xdfUEivXz9
— GW Baseball (@GWBaseball1) February 23, 2016
When the squads can’t play, a home plate joust can break out at any moment.
Courtesy: NY Daily News
What do you do in a rain delay?
Joust, of course. #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/xdfUEivXz9
— GW Baseball (@GWBaseball1) February 23, 2016
When the squads can’t play, a home plate joust can break out at any moment.
Courtesy: NY Daily News
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.