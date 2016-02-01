Delaware State, Black Journalists Nationwide Mourn Death of Michael Feeney

Michael Feeney, a 2005 Delaware State University graduate who forged national acclaim as a print journalist and emerging leader within the National Association of Black Journalists, died Sunday as a result of complications from a staph infection. He was 32.

Journalists, political figures and classmates poured out expressions of love and admiration on social media for Feeney, who worked as a reporter with the Associated Press and the New York Daily News covering politics, entertainment, and lifestyle as a beat and features writer. In 2010, Feeney was named NABJ’s ‘Emerging Journalist of the Year’ and a year later, was elected as president of the Association’s New York chapter.

“I am shocked to learn of Michael’s passing. He was a respected leader within NABJ having served with distinction as chapter president of the New York Association of Black Journalists for years. His leadership led to that chapter receiving the NABJ Chapter of the Year Award,” NABJ President Sarah Glover said. “He was a tenacious journalist who possessed a passion and energy for telling stories reflective of diverse communities — stories which otherwise might not have been told.”

A contributor to several online and print outlets, Feeney was slated to join CNN.com as an entertainment reporter, according to a Daily News obituary.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

