Delaware State Launches Admission, Scholarship Initiative for Children of Undocumented Immigrants

Delaware State University today announced a partnership to offer admission and scholarship support to children of undocumented immigrants.

DSU officials joined state legislators and executives from TheDREAM.US to announce the new program, which offers college access to students living in states which bar admission to undocumented residents, or require out-of-state tuition.

Delaware State is the first historically black college to partner with TheDREAM.US, and just the second institution nationwide to extend admission standards to an otherwise marginalized student pool. US Senator Chris Coons commended the university as an ideal institution to set the pace for innovation in the nation’s educational imperative.

“Every student deserves access to a good education, and for over a century, DSU has helped make high-quality college education a reality for generations of Delawareans willing to work hard and play by the rules.”

The program will offer scholarship support for 500 students nationwide, and to 100 students living in Delaware or Connecticut. Delaware State President Harry Williams said the program is in keeping with the university’s mission of increasing educational equity.

“This exciting partnership with TheDream.US falls right in line with Delaware State University’s mission of providing access and opportunity for diverse populations,” Dr. Williams said. “In addition, this partnership will help the university stay on its current upward trend of growth and sustainability.”

Officials expect between 20 to 70 students to enroll in the program this fall.