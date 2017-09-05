Delaware State President Harry Williams Discusses Trump DACA Discontinuation Announcement

An exclusive interview with Dr. Williams about the recent DACA elimination announcement, its impact on Delaware State’s revenue and enrollment, and the political wave of support for undocumented college students.
An exclusive interview with Dr. Williams about the recent DACA elimination announcement, its impact on Delaware State’s revenue and enrollment, and the political wave of support for undocumented college students.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.