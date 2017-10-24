Delaware State President Harry Williams to Resign, Will Lead Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Delaware State University President Harry Williams will resign his post and will transition into the same position at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

The announcement was made at tonight’s annual gala celebration, where Dr. Williams was presented with the organization’s educational leadership award.

Dr. Williams is the first sitting HBCU president to be appointed as the head of the advocacy organization charged with scholarship fundraising and awareness building for the nation’s 47 public historically black colleges and universities.

Dr. Harry Williams Named President & CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund Washington, DC – (October 23, 2017) – Tonight, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community, awarded Dr. Harry Lee Williams its Educational Leadership Award and announced him as the new TMCF President & Chief Executive Officer at its 30th Anniversary Awards Gala.

“My family and I are deeply indebted to the State of Delaware and to Delaware State University. This University and its community – students, staff, faculty, alumni, trustees – have given us more than we could ever have imagined.” “Every day I’ve attempted to return that same level of energy and commitment to the Hornet Nation, so that DSU takes its rightful place among the most important, diverse, and influential HBCUs in the country. While much remains to do, we have achieved our initial objectives and are now perfectly poised for the future. What makes me most proud is that we did it TOGETHER!”

Dr. Williams is credited with record fundraising for the campus, and broadening the school’s academic profile over his eight-year tenure as president. The school created articulation agreements with universities in China, expanded STEM offerings through the school’s signature optics research program, and became the first HBCU in the nation to welcome students classified under DACA immigrant status through the DREAMERS scholarship program.

Dr. Williams will conclude his service at DSU on Jan. 20, 2018.