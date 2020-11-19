Delaware State to Open COVID Testing Laboratory

Delaware State University will play a major role in identifying and reducing COVID-19 infections in the state with the creation of a new university-managed testing laboratory.

The lab, financed through more than $5 million in federal pandemic relief aid, will allow DSU to process COVID testing in New Castle County at a faster rate.

New Castle has Delaware’s highest average positivity rate among the state’s three counties.

“To have the center at our Kirkwood Highway site is indicative of our strong relationship with New Castle County and deepens our commitment to being Delaware’s State University,” Delaware State President Tony Allen said. “We work every day to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, to process tests more efficiently, to get a better deal for taxpayers and to enhance the capabilities of local universities,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “We formed this partnership to address all four of those goals.”

According to DSU officials, the lab will begin processing COVID-19 tests next month and will likely be at full capacity within a year.