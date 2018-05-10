Delaware State University Director of Development LaShawne PryorJarrett Carter Sr.May 10, 2018Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-20:33Pryor shares with us the history, goals and the necessity of DSU's eighth annual HBCU Philanthropy Symposium.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.