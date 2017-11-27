Descendants of Alabama State Founders Gather For Review of University’s Family, Institutional Lineage

Alabama State University celebrated its 150-year history and heritage today, Nov. 21, when it hosted descendants of its founding fathers at ASU’s Ralph D. Abernathy College of Education Auditorium.

The event, titled “The Marion Nine and Their Descendants: A Genealogical Presentation & Discussion,” traced the history of the Marion Nine, the former slaves who founded the Lincoln School, in Marion, Ala., in 1867 the parent institute to Alabama State University.

