Did Delaware State Cost Florida State Its Bowl Eligibility?

Courtesy of a Reddit thread, HBCU football fans may discover that guaranteed games against BCS competition can in fact pay off beyond a check.

13 Florida State is scheduled to play in a record 36th consecutive bowl game, the Independence Bowl, against Southern Miss on December 27. Their 6-6 record includes a win over Delaware State, an FCS program. For an FCS opponent to be countable towards bowl eligibility, the FCS program must have awarded at least 90% of the FCS scholarship limit.