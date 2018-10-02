Did Ya'll Just See That HBCU Trustee Pull Up on Me in the Lobby?

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 2, 2018
  
0:00
-58:38

We talk with Winston Coffee from Detroit's Midnight Golf Program about their efforts to recruit and graduate future HBCU stakeholders. We also talk about ratchet HBCU homecoming memories, and Jarrett's run-in with a former HBCU trustee.

← PreviousNext →