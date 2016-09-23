Diddy Donates $1 Million to Howard

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Diddy finally delivered what most of the HBCU world expected during his 2014 commencement speech at Howard, a $1 million donation to his alma mater.

Via Instagram:

