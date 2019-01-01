Digest 50 – 2018’s 50 Most Intriguing People in the HBCU Community

It’s our annual list of the 50 most intriguing, influential or just plain noticeable people of the year that was in the HBCU community. Many people not on the list may have done exceptional work or were exceptionally bad; but this is a list of individuals and groups who grabbed attention from audiences beyond their campus borders.

Quinton Ross – Alabama State graduate and new president brings historic federal funding and investment to a campus no longer rocked by political intrigue and controversy.

Makola Abdullah – The Virginia State President led the university to HBCU of the Year accolades while raising enrollment, developing new partnerships for key programs and graduating two children from HBCUs.

Glenda Baskin Glover – The Tennessee State University President and International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. raised more than $1 million in a matter of hours for HBCUs, while fighting off negative impacts from the state’s institutional realignment and free college initiatives .

Michelle Carter-Scott – The embattled chairman of the Bethune-Cookman Board of Trustees remains in charge despite unprecedented debt and controversy .

Roslyn Clark Artis – Dr. Artis cut tuition, increased enrollment and alumni giving, and finished the 2017-18 academic year as the newly-extended Female President of the Year.

Ronda Stryker – A historic $30 million gift sets a new standard for HBCU philanthropy among executive stakeholders.

Michael Sorrell – Campus expansion, record-breaking fundraising and a new vision for the HBCU mission puts Dr. Sorrell at the top of our list of intriguing campus executives.

Lila Grant – The Spelmanite speaks out about inequities in her role as drum major for the Morehouse College House of Funk Marching Band.

Elijah Preccieley – Preccieley became the latest child prodigy to take his talents to Southern University before becoming a teenager.

Cori Bostic – Bostic made history becoming the first female drum in Florida A&M University Marching 100 history.

Ashley Montgomery – The Hampton University student receives federal funds to put the HBCU at the forefront of flooding planning and prevention in the region.

North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine – A halftime show speaks volumes about the state of social inequality in America.

Shorter College Second Chance Cohort – Incarcerated students make history for the HBCU and for the State of Arkansas.

Tyrone Hankerson – The man and the meme at the center of Howard University’s financial aid crisis .

Bethune-Cookman University Students – Wildcats remain dialed in about problems at the historic university .

UVI’s Center for Marine and Environmental Studies – Faculty and students at the Virgin Islands’ flagship institution work to make hurricane study and prediction easier ahead of natural disaster.

Dr. Ernst Cebert – Alabama A&M University launched a new partnership for Toyota through a $300,000 private grant in support of transportation research.

Neelam Azad – Hampton University’s research imprint in minority health grew through a $1.2 million federal grant for the acclaimed scientist.

R. Renee Reams and Kinfe Redda – Florida A&M University researchers earned a historic grant in the university’s fight to stem and cure cancer.

Mikhail Goloubev – The professor earned the first invention patent in Bowie State University history.

North Carolina A&T Atmospheric Physics and Chemistry Research Group – The group facilitated groundbreaking research in air pollution testing.

Hugh Mighty – Howard University’s College of Medicine confronted political threats late in the year, with the college’s dean at the forefront of advocacy for students and alumni.

Nathan Haymer – Haymer’s departure from Southern University was one of the most high-profile stories in the HBCU community in 2018.

Patrice Gilliam-Johnson – A former state executive l eaves her post to lead a division at Delaware State University.

Irvin and Pamela Trotman Reid – The couple donated $1 million to Howard to support scholarships and program development.

Saint Paul’s National Alumni Association – Alumni from the shuttered institution raised money in support of embattled sister HBCU Saint Augustine’s University.

Benedict College National Alumni Association – Alumni from the private HBCU shattered fundraising records.

Elizabeth City State University National Alumni Association – Facing leadership change and legislative realignment to tuition revenues, alumni at ECSU responded with giving.

The Politicians (Stacey Abrams, Andrew Gillum, Keisha Lance-Bottoms) – Several HBCU products made historic impacts on political campaigns and helped to change the profile of democratic candidates for years to come.

Robert Delancy – Delancy is one of the signature voices in steady opposition to leadership and direction at Bethune-Cookman University.

Jackson State University National Alumni Association – The association helped to raise $1 million in support of the school, and have launched a concurrent $5 million giving campaign.

Texas Southern University National Alumni Association – The HBCU Award winner for Best Alumni Association helped to raise nearly $1 million for the university at it’s annual Maroon and Gray gala.

Alabama A&M University National Alumni Association – Historic giving and participation guided the successful completion of the school’s first capital campaign and nearly doubled the campaign’s original goal.