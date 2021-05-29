Digest After Dark - A White Interim President at an HBCU?

We discuss new leadership at Lincoln University of Missouri, details on the American Rescue Act funding for HBCUs, and if HBCUs have a place for Nikole Hannah Jones.
|1
We discuss new leadership at Lincoln University of Missouri, details on the American Rescue Act funding for HBCUs, and if HBCUs have a place for Nikole Hannah Jones.
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.