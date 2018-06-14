|0:00
|-44:26
We talk about the cultural and economic connections between the black church and the black college, and offer alumni views of HBCU construction strategy.
|0:00
|-44:26
We talk about the cultural and economic connections between the black church and the black college, and offer alumni views of HBCU construction strategy.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.