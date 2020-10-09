Digest After Dark - Did Y'all Forget There Are Two Semesters?

We discuss the presidential and vice-presidential debates, coverage of HBCU coronavirus response and prevention, the future of HBCU endowments, and Travis Scott as a Black college philanthropist.
We discuss the presidential and vice-presidential debates, coverage of HBCU coronavirus response and prevention, the future of HBCU endowments, and Travis Scott as a Black college philanthropist.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.