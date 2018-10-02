Digest After Dark – Did Ya’ll Just See That HBCU Trustee Pull Up On Me in the Lobby?

We talk with Winston Coffee from Detroit’s Midnight Golf Program about their efforts to recruit and graduate future HBCU stakeholders. We also talk about ratchet HBCU homecoming memories and Jarrett’s run-in with a former HBCU trustee.
