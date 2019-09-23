Digest After Dark - Did Y'all See Omarosa at HBCU Week?

|0:00
|-58:03
We discuss HBCU Week and President Trump's remarks to the community, Jemele Hill's take on black athletes returning to HBCUs, and how to address public safety concerns at black colleges.
|0:00
|-58:03
We discuss HBCU Week and President Trump's remarks to the community, Jemele Hill's take on black athletes returning to HBCUs, and how to address public safety concerns at black colleges.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.