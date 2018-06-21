Digest After Dark - HBCU Awards Pre-CapJarrett Carter Sr.Jun 21, 2018Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-1:27:58We provide our picks for the 2018 HBCU Awards, and discuss what makes each finalist exemplary.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.