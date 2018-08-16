Digest After Dark – Know Your Status…Or Revenge Celibacy

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 16, 2018

We talk with FAMU graduates James Bland and Angela “Myammee” Pitts about the culture and obligation of HBCU advocates in HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention. Bland and Pitts are advocates working on behalf of “Doing It,” an HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness campaign developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control.

← PreviousNext →