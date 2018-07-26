Digest After Dark - Loving on Our LGBT Brothers and Sisters

|0:00
|-56:19
We talk with Human Rights Campaign Director of HBCU Programs and Bowie State alumnus Leslie Hall about changing culture and minds on HBCU campuses about our LGBTQIA communities.
|0:00
|-56:19
We talk with Human Rights Campaign Director of HBCU Programs and Bowie State alumnus Leslie Hall about changing culture and minds on HBCU campuses about our LGBTQIA communities.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.