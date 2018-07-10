Digest After Dark - See Ya'll in Norfolk!

|0:00
We discuss Orze's recent piece on famous HBCU alumni and where their children attend college, the CIAA looking for a new host city, and Trump deferring capital financing loans for eight HBCUs.
