Digest After Dark - So What Are Ya'll Really Going To Do About Hazing?Jarrett Carter Sr.Aug 23, 2018Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-57:46We discuss the culture of hazing at HBCUs, and implications for students, administrators, campuses and legacy.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.