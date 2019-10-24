Digest After Dark - So Y'all Don't Want Trump Coming to an HBCU?

|0:00
|-58:12
We discuss the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, Allen U's historic gift, the 'HBCU-ish' t-shirt controversy, and Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Benedict.
|0:00
|-58:12
We discuss the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, Allen U's historic gift, the 'HBCU-ish' t-shirt controversy, and Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Benedict.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.