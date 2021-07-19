Digest After Dark - The HBCU Florida Man Edition

Nikole Hannah Jones, Ta-Nehisi Coates sign with Howard. What’s the sector-wide impact? We also talk about Bethune-Cookman settling its dorm deal debt, issues at Florida Memorial, and remembering Frederick Humphries.

